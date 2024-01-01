$7,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Colorado
LT w/1LT
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT w/1LT, available now at Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at $7995.00 plus tax and licensing fees. This silver beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable gray interior, perfect for hauling cargo or embarking on weekend adventures.
This Colorado is equipped with a powerful engine, ready to tackle any task you throw its way. With its automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, you'll enjoy smooth handling and confident performance on the road. Plus, with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and traction control, you can drive with peace of mind.
Ready to experience the best of both worlds? This Chevrolet Colorado combines rugged durability with modern conveniences, making it an excellent choice for drivers who need a versatile vehicle that can handle it all.
- Visit Auto Star Sales Ltd. today to see this amazing 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT w/1LT in person.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
