<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT w/1LT, available now at Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at $7995.00 plus tax and licensing fees. This silver beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable gray interior, perfect for hauling cargo or embarking on weekend adventures.</p><p>This Colorado is equipped with a powerful engine, ready to tackle any task you throw its way. With its automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, youll enjoy smooth handling and confident performance on the road. Plus, with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and traction control, you can drive with peace of mind.</p><p>Ready to experience the best of both worlds? This Chevrolet Colorado combines rugged durability with modern conveniences, making it an excellent choice for drivers who need a versatile vehicle that can handle it all.</p><ul><li>Visit Auto Star Sales Ltd. today to see this amazing 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT w/1LT in person.</li></ul>

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCESCDE8A8120042

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
