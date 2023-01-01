Menu
2010 Chevrolet Impala

124,930 KM

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2010 Chevrolet Impala

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

124,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195620
  • VIN: 2G1WA5EK1A1177735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 124,930 KM

Vehicle Description


2010 Chevrolet Impala LS, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! A/C blows Ice Cold!


$7395.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 


To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.


For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com


Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

