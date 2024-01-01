Menu
Account
Sign In
Beautiful 2010 Chevrolet impala, runs and drives great, comes certified! Freshly detailed and ready to go! <br><div> To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call. For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence. We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend. CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold. </div>

2010 Chevrolet Impala

184,033 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1708439717
  2. 1708439717
  3. 1708439717
  4. 1708439717
  5. 1708439717
  6. 1708439717
  7. 1708439717
  8. 1708439717
  9. 1708439717
  10. 1708439717
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
184,033KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1WA5EK4A1166373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2010 Chevrolet impala, runs and drives great, comes certified! Freshly detailed and ready to go!

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.
For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS 142,350 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 82,040 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL 157,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Impala