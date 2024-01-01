$5,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LS
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
184,033KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1WA5EK4A1166373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,033 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 2010 Chevrolet impala, runs and drives great, comes certified! Freshly detailed and ready to go!
To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.
For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
2010 Chevrolet Impala