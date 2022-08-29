$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Impala
4DR SDN LT
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 2G1WB5EK9A1176930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chevrolet Impala LT, excellent conditions,low kilometres for the year,clean caefax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=VQEp6cSbTIMJeum4bAc6Q554uSgcxzzb
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
