2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

185,977 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

185,977KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7486239
  • VIN: 3GCRKSE38AG257050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 185,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
6 months or 6,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning

Remote Start

Cruise control 

Power seats
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

