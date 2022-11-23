Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,640 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,640KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9433188
  • VIN: 1GCPCPEX0AZ257497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 168,640 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Runs and Drives Great! Only 168600 KM! Long bed Great Looking Truck!

$7995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties Available from 3 months up to 36 months for any Make and Model!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2008 Chevrolet Malib...
 194,890 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus SEL
 134,350 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Matrix XR
 233,424 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory