2010 Chevrolet Tahoe

423,572 KM

Details Features

$6,660

+ tax & licensing
$6,660

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2010 Chevrolet Tahoe

2010 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ

2010 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$6,660

+ taxes & licensing

423,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10116936
  • Stock #: A0H2074Z
  • VIN: 1GNUKCE00AR149762

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 423,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

