2010 Dodge Charger

68,040 KM

Details

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

SXT

SXT

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

68,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6518337
  VIN: 2B3CA3CV1AH269920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,040 KM

Vehicle Description

$6995 Plus tax and licnesining fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first.


Give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com


Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

