2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
234,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10333269
- Stock #: 370076
- VIN: 2d4rn4de6ar370076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
v6 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks alloy rims stow n go seats key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
