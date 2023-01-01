Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

234,150 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

SE

Location

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

234,150KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

v6 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks alloy rims stow n go seats key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

