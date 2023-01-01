2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 4 , 1 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10333269

10333269 Stock #: 370076

370076 VIN: 2d4rn4de6ar370076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgandy

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 370076

Mileage 234,150 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.