$2,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT *AS-IS, STOW N GO, DVD, BACKUP CAMERA*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Sold As Is
$2,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 205,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Price + HST + licensing
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
AS-IS
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Carfax included
Stow and Go
7 passenger
DVD
Backup camera
Remote start
Remote door opening
Rear Climate control
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Zens Auto Sales
