Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 162,987 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.
Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Manual front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Flexible
Driver reverse tilt mirror
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
Overall height: 1,750 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Head Room: 997 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm
Rear Leg Room: 923 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L
Curb weight: 1,960 kg
Overall Length: 5,144 mm
Overall Width: 2,000 mm
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
