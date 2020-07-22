2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Safety Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Flexible Driver reverse tilt mirror Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Head Room: 1,011 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg Overall height: 1,750 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm Rear Head Room: 997 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm Rear Leg Room: 923 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L Curb weight: 1,960 kg Overall Length: 5,144 mm Overall Width: 2,000 mm Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks

