Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

193,760 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

193,760KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6206586
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE9AR207941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Vehicle! Clean Inside and Out! ! Well Maintained! 

Give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

To view the vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first.

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available!

Comes Certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2006 Ford Mustang
 214,400 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Uplan...
 90,690 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 205,300 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory