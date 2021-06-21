Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

167,780 KM

Details Description Features

$4,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

167,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7562608
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE0AR255683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,780 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Dodge Grand Carvan, Clean Inside and Out!, Runs and Drives Very smooth, With 167780 KM

$4595.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2005 Toyota Corolla CE
 81,640 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic LX
 150,350 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus SE
 188,790 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory