2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

220,495 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *7 PASSENGER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD*

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *7 PASSENGER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071149
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE1AR410726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty
$750 maximum per claim 
Car-proof included
Stow and Go
Safety
Financing available
Rear Climate control
DVD
Backup camera
7 passenger
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control 
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

