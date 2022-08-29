$7,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE *7 PASSENGER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9071149
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE1AR410726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 220,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty
$750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Stow and Go
Safety
Financing available
Rear Climate control
DVD
Backup camera
7 passenger
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
