$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Zens Auto Sales
905-962-2226
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE *STOW N GO, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
212,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9840812
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE2AR157660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Stow n Go
Safety
Financing available
Rear Climate control
7 passenger
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power windows
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5