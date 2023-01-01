Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

212,876 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *STOW N GO, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *STOW N GO, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

212,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840812
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE2AR157660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Stow n Go
Safety
Financing available
Rear Climate control
7 passenger
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control 
Power locks
Power windows
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

