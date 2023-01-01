Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

205,668 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-920-2663

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *STOW N GO, DVD, BACKUP CAMERA*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *STOW N GO, DVD, BACKUP CAMERA*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-920-2663

  1. 1684948724
  2. 1684948728
  3. 1684948734
  4. 1684948738
  5. 1684948742
  6. 1684948746
  7. 1684948749
  8. 1684948755
  9. 1684948760
  10. 1684948765
  11. 1684948768
  12. 1684948772
  13. 1684948775
  14. 1684948780
  15. 1684948783
  16. 1684948788
  17. 1684948792
  18. 1684948796
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
205,668KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9984869
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DX9AR229973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Stow and Go
7 passenger
DVD
Backup camera
Remote start
Remote door opening
Safety
Financing available
Rear Climate control
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control 
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

2016 Chrysler 200 Li...
 163,616 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 205,668 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL...
 155,581 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory