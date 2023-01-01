$7,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-920-2663
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT *STOW N GO, DVD, BACKUP CAMERA*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-920-2663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9984869
- VIN: 2D4RN4DX9AR229973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 205,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Stow and Go
7 passenger
DVD
Backup camera
Remote start
Remote door opening
Safety
Financing available
Rear Climate control
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.