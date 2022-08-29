Menu
2010 Ford Escape

178,370 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Limited

Location

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,370KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071881
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG7AKC79962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,370 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Escape Limited Runs and Drives Good! Clean Interior and Exterior just Detailed! Optioned out with Leather, Sunroof, Backup Sensors, and Heated Seats, and 4WD! 

$6995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranty Available from 3 months up to 36 months! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
