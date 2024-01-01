Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2010 Ford F150 XLT XTR Gold with beige interior is one owner clean carfax no accidents reported 4WD fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2010 Ford F-150

201,976 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
11992812

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1733513534
  2. 1733513534
  3. 1733513534
  4. 1733513534
  5. 1733513534
  6. 1733513534
  7. 1733513534
  8. 1733513534
  9. 1733513534
  10. 1733513534
  11. 1733513534
  12. 1733513534
  13. 1733513534
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,976KM
VIN 1FTEW1E8XAFD92153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 201,976 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F150 XLT XTR Gold with beige interior is one owner clean carfax no accidents reported 4WD fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Honda CR-V LX 181,456 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Dart GT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Dodge Dart GT 171,182 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 172,926 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150