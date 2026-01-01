$9,499+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
FX2 Sport
2010 Ford F-150
FX2 Sport
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
905-545-7200
Certified
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 FORD F-150 FX2- SUPERCREW, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR THE YEAR AND KM, BRAND NEW BRAKE ALL, FAMILY PERSONAL USE. CERTIFIED, ALL DEALER SERVICE RECORDS.
Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!
Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!
Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees, no haggle price)
Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!
All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.
Extended Warranty available up to 3 year
Call us for more information and to book and appointment!
ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!
Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, Londos, St. Catherines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years.
Visit us online : www.acenmotors.com
ACEN MOTORS INC.
1926 KING ST. EAST.
Hamilton - On
L8K 1W1
Phone: 905-545-7200
Vehicle Features
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Acen Motors Inc.
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905-545-7200