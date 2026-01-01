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<p>2010 FORD F-150 FX2- SUPERCREW, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR THE YEAR AND KM, BRAND NEW BRAKE ALL, FAMILY PERSONAL USE. CERTIFIED, ALL DEALER SERVICE RECORDS.</p><p>Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!</p><p>Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!</p><p>Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees, no haggle price)</p><p>Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!</p><p>All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.</p><p>Extended Warranty available up to 3 year</p><p>Call us for more information and to book and appointment!</p><p>ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!</p><p>Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, Londos, St. Catherines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. </p><p>Visit us online : www.acenmotors.com</p><p>ACEN MOTORS INC.</p><p>1926 KING ST. EAST.</p><p>Hamilton - On</p><p>L8K 1W1</p><p>Phone: 905-545-7200</p>

2010 Ford F-150

242,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Ford F-150

FX2 Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13977888

2010 Ford F-150

FX2 Sport

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
242,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1C86AKB12786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD F-150 FX2- SUPERCREW, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR THE YEAR AND KM, BRAND NEW BRAKE ALL, FAMILY PERSONAL USE. CERTIFIED, ALL DEALER SERVICE RECORDS.

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees, no haggle price)

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, Londos, St. Catherines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. 

Visit us online : www.acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC.

1926 KING ST. EAST.

Hamilton - On

L8K 1W1

Phone: 905-545-7200

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
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905-545-7200

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$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2010 Ford F-150