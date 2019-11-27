Menu
2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

905-547-3211

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,425KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4351404
  • Stock #: 5324F
  • VIN: 1FTVX1CV7AKC18294
Exterior Colour
Blue Flame
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Power Accessories | Rear Wheel Drive | Amazing AudioOur 2010 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X2 in Blue Flame can be classified as one of the Ford Tough truck members. Powered by a proven 5.4 Litre V8 offering over 300hp connected to a durable Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive SuperCrew offers the ability for you to own the road plus has four doors and a full second row of seating, which lets you transport family or workers depending on what's on the calendar. Inside our XLT, enjoy comfortable seating, easy to read gauges, top quality audio, power goodies, that are all designed to make your life a lot easier. With Ford, safety and security include massive 4-wheel disc brakes, advanced roll stability, front, side and canopy airbags, plus the knowledge that you are riding in a truck that weighs three tons with occupants. This F-150 is big and offers a real sense of safety. Our XLT SuperCrew is an excellent example of Ford ingenuity ready for you.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 6-Speed A/T

