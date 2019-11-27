Power Accessories | Rear Wheel Drive | Amazing AudioOur 2010 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X2 in Blue Flame can be classified as one of the Ford Tough truck members. Powered by a proven 5.4 Litre V8 offering over 300hp connected to a durable Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive SuperCrew offers the ability for you to own the road plus has four doors and a full second row of seating, which lets you transport family or workers depending on what's on the calendar. Inside our XLT, enjoy comfortable seating, easy to read gauges, top quality audio, power goodies, that are all designed to make your life a lot easier. With Ford, safety and security include massive 4-wheel disc brakes, advanced roll stability, front, side and canopy airbags, plus the knowledge that you are riding in a truck that weighs three tons with occupants. This F-150 is big and offers a real sense of safety. Our XLT SuperCrew is an excellent example of Ford ingenuity ready for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! www.eastgateford.com