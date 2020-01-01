2010 Ford F-150

The perfect work truck. 5.4L V8. Supercrew, towing package. A solid investment. Great condition. Need financing? We can help. NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED! Bring your down payment or trade-in and regardless of your credit situation, we say YES, YOU ARE APPROVED! *(HST and Licensing are extra.) CREDIT SPECIALIST ON PREMISES. All our vehicles come certified at NO extra cost. 1000+ of superior quality vehicles sold to satisfied customers.