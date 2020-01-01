Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145" FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145" FX4

Location

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

905-548-8558

  1. 4498071
  2. 4498071
  3. 4498071
  4. 4498071
  5. 4498071
  6. 4498071
  7. 4498071
  8. 4498071
  9. 4498071
  10. 4498071
  11. 4498071
  12. 4498071
  13. 4498071
  14. 4498071
  15. 4498071
Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4498071
  • Stock #: FC79334
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV5AFC79334
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

The perfect work truck. 5.4L V8. Supercrew, towing package. A solid investment. Great condition. Need financing? We can help. NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED! Bring your down payment or trade-in and regardless of your credit situation, we say YES, YOU ARE APPROVED! *(HST and Licensing are extra.) CREDIT SPECIALIST ON PREMISES. All our vehicles come certified at NO extra cost. 1000+ of superior quality vehicles sold to satisfied customers.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

2010 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 198,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 149,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 216,000 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-548-XXXX

(click to show)

905-548-8558

Send A Message