2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

G&G Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-975-9705

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 195,618KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4504971
  • Stock #: GG5462004
  • VIN: 1FTEW1C85AFA39208
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Great Looking Truck, No Accidents, XTR pkg, V8 w/ Factory Tow pkg with factory brake controller, Tow Mirrors, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, remote keyless entry, and more.


The XLR trim adds some nice features to this truck including; 6" chrome running boards, Chrome door, and tailgate handles, Single tip Chrome exhaust, Chrome two-bar style grille, 18" chrome-like PVD wheels. Book an appointment to come in for a test drive.


Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it.


OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.


Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

G&G Cars

G&G Cars

GG Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

