2010 Ford F-150

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-975-9705
Great Looking Truck, XTR pkg, 4x4, 5.4 V8 w/ Factory Tow pkg with factory brake controller, Tow Mirrors, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, remote keyless entry, and more.
The XLR trim adds some nice features to this truck including; 6" chrome running boards, Front chrome tow hooks, Chrome door, and tailgate handles, Single tip Chrome exhaust, Chrome two-bar style grille, 18" chrome-like PVD wheels. Book an appointment to come in for a test drive.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 531-9705 or (905) 975-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!
