2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

GG Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-975-9705

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,496KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4957689
  • Stock #: GG54620023
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C8XAFA99501
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

[CERTIFED] Great Looking Truck, V8 W/ Factory Tow Pkg With Factory Brake Controller, Tow Mirrors, SYNC With Bluetooth Connectivity, SiriusXm, An AM/FM CD/MP3 Player With An Aux Jack, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Remote Keyless Entry, And More.

Whether It's The Rugged Style, The Proven Capability, Or The Unstoppable Toughness That Attracts You To The F-150, This Ford Is The Ultimate Pickup Truck. It Does Everything You Could Ever Want A Full-Size Pickup To Do Effortlessly And It Looks Good Doing It.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Must Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Our Community And Ourselves Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buying Experience, You Can Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Cloth Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

