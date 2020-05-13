Menu
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 214,563KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5007498
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV4AFC73070
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER!!!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! 4X4
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT
NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!
FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

905-536-3232
