2010 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
905-573-9007
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1
905-573-9007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW ! LOW KMS 150,000 KMS!! LOADED !! LOADED !! ONE OWNER TRUCK !! LARIAT CREWCAB 4X4 !!! 5.4 LITRE V8 ! POWER SUNROOF , LEATHER ! TOW PACKAGE , BOXLINER , TUNNEL COVER !! FACTORY CHROME RIMS . CERTIFIED , PLUS HST AND LICENCING!! COLLECTIBLE AUT SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007 152,000 KMS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1