2010 Ford F-150

152,248 KM

$16,999

$16,999

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

Lariat

Lariat

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

$16,999

152,248KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5515989
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV5AFB40918

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,248 KM

WOW ! LOW KMS 150,000 KMS!! LOADED !! LOADED !! ONE OWNER TRUCK !! LARIAT CREWCAB 4X4 !!! 5.4 LITRE V8 ! POWER SUNROOF , LEATHER ! TOW PACKAGE , BOXLINER , TUNNEL COVER !! FACTORY CHROME RIMS . CERTIFIED , PLUS HST AND LICENCING!! COLLECTIBLE AUT SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007   152,000 KMS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

