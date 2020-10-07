Menu
2010 Ford F-150

239,614 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

239,614KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5901162
  Stock #: GG54622045
  VIN: 1FTFW1EV4AFB72078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Looking Truck, No Accidents, 2010 Ford F-150 FX4 Supercrew, 4x4, Powered By A 5.4 Liter V8 Generating 310hp While Combined With The 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Tow Mirrors, SYNC With Bluetooth Connectivity, Siriusxm, An AM/FM CD/MP3 Player With An Aux Jack, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors. Our F-150 Boasts Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Body-Color Grille And Bumpers. Settle In Premium Cloth Upholstery Seats And Take In Your View From On Top Of The Road. Creature Comforts Such As Power Mirrors, Captain Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, And The Awesome Sound System Will Keep You Rocking Out To All Your Favorite Songs As You Cruise Down The Road In This F-150 With Pride. Ford Offers ABS, Tire Pressure Monitor, Stability/Traction Control, And An Army Of Airbags Name Just A Few Of Its Outstanding Security Features That Grant You Peace Of Mind Inside This Ford. You Won't Want To Miss Your Chance To Own This Ruggedly Capable Ford F-150 FX4! Print This Page And Call Us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Whether It's The Rugged Style, The Proven Capability, Or The Unstoppable Toughness That Attracts You To The F-150, This Ford Is The Ultimate Pickup Truck. It Does Everything You Could Ever Want A Full-Size Pickup To Do Effortlessly And It Looks Good Doing It.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

 Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

