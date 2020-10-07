Menu
2010 Ford F-150

213,344 KM

Details Description Features

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

213,344KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6053742
  • Stock #: GG54622047
  • VIN: 1FTEW1C87AFB31518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 213,344 KM

Vehicle Description

[Certified] Great Looking Truck, One Owner, XTR pkg, 5.4 V8 w/ Factory Tow pkg with factory brake controller, RWD, Tow Mirrors, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, remote keyless entry, and more.

The XLR trim adds some nice features to this truck including; 6" chrome running boards, Chrome door, and tailgate handles, Single tip Chrome exhaust, Chrome two-bar style grille, 18" chrome-like PVD wheels. Book an appointment to come in for a test drive.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. We're Located at 401 Parkdale Ave N, L8H 5Y4, Hamilton ON. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

