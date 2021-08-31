2010 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
905-573-9007
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1
905-573-9007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW !! LOW LOW KMS ONLY 93,555 KMS !! LOADED 5.4 LITRE V8 AUTOMATIC 4X4 SUPER CAB !!! VERY CLEAN SPORT TRUCK !! CERTIFIED !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007 ONLY 93,555 KMS LOW !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1