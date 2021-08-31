Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

93,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

SVT RAPTOR

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

SVT RAPTOR

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7785951
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV6AFA46043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 93,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! LOW LOW KMS ONLY 93,555 KMS !!  LOADED 5.4 LITRE V8 AUTOMATIC  4X4 SUPER CAB !!! VERY CLEAN SPORT TRUCK !!  CERTIFIED !!  COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON  905-573-9007  ONLY 93,555 KMS LOW !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
very clean truck
low low kms
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
XTR PACKAGE 4X4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Collectible Auto Sales

2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 261,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 168,590 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 243,300 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Email Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Call Dealer

905-573-XXXX

(click to show)

905-573-9007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory