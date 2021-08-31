Menu
2010 Ford F-150

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XL-SuperCab RWD- 6 Pass

2010 Ford F-150

XL-SuperCab RWD- 6 Pass

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7900905
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C82AFA47750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F-150 XLT- RWD- Only 114,000 km, Excellent condition, Power windows, doors, locks, sold certified.

WE ARE OFFERING OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE.WE PRICE OUR VEHICLES AT OR BELOW MARKET VALUE AND WE DO NOT HAGGLE.

 

ACEN MOTORS PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY, IF WE RECEIVED MORE THAN ONE KEY FROM PREVIOUS OWNER, WE INCLUDE THEM. ADDITIONAL KEYS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE.SERVING HAMILTON ANCASTER STONEYCREEK, BINBROOK GRIMSBY ST.CATHERINE NIAGARA FALLS BURLINGTON OAKVILLE MISSISSAUGA TORONTO BRANTFORD LONDON FOR OVER 15 YEARS.

VISIT US ONLINE AT: WWW.ACENMOTORS.COM

ACEN MOTORS INC.1926 KING. ST. EAST.

HAMILTON - ON.L8K 1W1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

