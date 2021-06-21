Menu
2010 Ford Focus

188,790 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

SE

SE

Location

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

188,790KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7529638
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FNXAW265239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Focus SE runs and drives Great! 

$3995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheel Covers

