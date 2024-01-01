Menu
Dealer: Zens Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting. plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim Carfax included
Safety
Backup sensors Folding rear seats 
Air Conditioning Power locks
Remote key-less entry CD player

2010 Ford Fusion

203,900 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion

SEL *BACKUP SENSOR,SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL *BACKUP SENSOR,SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0JA6AR364193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Backup sensors
Folding rear seats 
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Remote key-less entry
CD player

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2010 Ford Fusion