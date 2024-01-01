Menu
<p>2010 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sdn I4 SE FWD,excellent conditions,one owner ,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or pste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=csUktoYiuZqKdGKyER/YjXLalQM88hjx</p>

2010 Ford Fusion

213,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD

2010 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0HA3AR312753

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

2010 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sdn I4 SE FWD,excellent conditions,one owner ,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or pste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=csUktoYiuZqKdGKyER/YjXLalQM88hjx

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Android Auto

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2010 Ford Fusion