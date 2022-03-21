Menu
2010 Ford Mustang

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Mustang

2010 Ford Mustang

2dr Cpe GT

2010 Ford Mustang

2dr Cpe GT

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8659987
  VIN: 1ZVBP8CH3A5133602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Mustang GT, V8, Automatic transmission, SVT rims, light tinted windows, yes!! only 25,000 km original, no accidents, just like new, excellent condition!

CERTIFIED!!!!!  Contact us to book an appointment!

WE ARE OFFERING OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE.WE PRICE OUR VEHICLES AT OR BELOW MARKET VALUE AND WE DO NOT HAGGLE.

 

ACEN MOTORS PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY, IF WE RECEIVED MORE THAN ONE KEY FROM PREVIOUS OWNER, WE INCLUDE THEM. ADDITIONAL KEYS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE.SERVING HAMILTON ANCASTER STONEYCREEK, BINBROOK GRIMSBY ST.CATHERINE NIAGARA FALLS BURLINGTON OAKVILLE MISSISSAUGA TORONTO BRANTFORD LONDON FOR OVER 15 YEARS.

VISIT US ONLINE AT: WWW.ACENMOTORS.COM

ACEN MOTORS INC.1926 KING. ST. EAST.

HAMILTON - ON.L8K 1W1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

