Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Transit Connect

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Transit Connect

2010 Ford Transit Connect

4DR WGN XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Transit Connect

4DR WGN XLT

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1687559168
  2. 1687559172
  3. 1687559177
  4. 1687559181
  5. 1687559184
  6. 1687559188
  7. 1687559191
  8. 1687559195
  9. 1687559199
  10. 1687559203
  11. 1687559207
  12. 1687559212
  13. 1687559216
  14. 1687559220
  15. 1687559227
  16. 1687559232
  17. 1687559237
  18. 1687559240
  19. 1687559244
  20. 1687559248
  21. 1687559253
  22. 1687559259
  23. 1687559263
  24. 1687559267
  25. 1687559272
  26. 1687559276
  27. 1687559280
  28. 1687559283
  29. 1687559287
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103247
  • VIN: NM0KS9BN6AT012859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Transit Connect 4dr Wgn XLT, 5 passenger and working van, excellent conditions, one owner,clean carfax, low kilometres,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZXjQwDSi5BOwVVAK7UFYYKczs40BWml1

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GC Motors

2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 170,000 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Cobal...
 158,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2005 Acura EL 4dr Sd...
 170,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory