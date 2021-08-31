Menu
2010 Ford Transit Connect

294,607 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World

905-544-9525

XLT

XLT

Location

Wayne's Auto World

303 Queenston Road, Hamilton, ON L8R 1H2

905-544-9525

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 7972022
  • Stock #: 1750
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN9AT001750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 1750
  • Mileage 294,607 KM

Vehicle Description

 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Queenston Rd Location

303 Queenston Road, Hamilton, ON L8R 1H2

905-544-9525

