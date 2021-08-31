2010 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
905-573-9007
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1
905-573-9007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW BLACK ON BLACK CREWCAB 4X4 5.3 LITRE V8 !!!! POWER GROUP PACKAGE , NEW TIRES ! CERTIFIED !! VERY CLEAN TRUCK !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007 ONLY 261,000 KMS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1