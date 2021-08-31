Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

261,500 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

261,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7710847
  • VIN: 3GTRKVE34AG260948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW BLACK ON BLACK  CREWCAB 4X4 5.3 LITRE V8  !!!!  POWER GROUP PACKAGE , NEW TIRES ! CERTIFIED !!  VERY CLEAN TRUCK !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007   ONLY 261,000 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Sliding Rear Window
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
4x4
Adjustable Pedals
BLACK ON BLACK
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
5.3 LITRE V8
Transmission Overdrive Switch
very clean truck
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

