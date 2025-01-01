Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 <span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15.36px;>Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4WD,exelent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included int he price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15.36px;>click or paste here for carfax: </span>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iC0DFVuOb6n7QO2w15xmLbJFuVVpeOji</p>

2010 Honda Accord Crosstour

261,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Honda Accord Crosstour

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12735738

2010 Honda Accord Crosstour

EX-L

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1752099538
  2. 1752099537
  3. 1752099538
  4. 1752099538
  5. 1752099538
  6. 1752099538
  7. 1752099538
  8. 1752099538
  9. 1752099537
  10. 1752099538
  11. 1752099538
  12. 1752099537
  13. 1752099538
  14. 1752099538
  15. 1752099538
  16. 1752099539
  17. 1752099538
  18. 1752099538
  19. 1752099537
  20. 1752099537
  21. 1752099558
  22. 1752099559
  23. 1752099558
  24. 1752099559
  25. 1752099558
  26. 1752099558
  27. 1752099558
  28. 1752099559
  29. 1752099558
  30. 1752099558
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
261,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6TF2H50AL800721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4WD,exelent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included int he price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iC0DFVuOb6n7QO2w15xmLbJFuVVpeOji

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX 242,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 192,000 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 218,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2010 Honda Accord Crosstour