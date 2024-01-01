Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G,good conditions, runs great,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=deS2ha3HPuxS8CGWHiePHXp6eybImtdS</p>

2010 Honda Civic

286,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1729895762
  2. 1729895767
  3. 1729895772
  4. 1729895778
  5. 1729895783
  6. 1729895787
  7. 1729895792
  8. 1729895800
  9. 1729895807
  10. 1729895815
  11. 1729895822
  12. 1729895830
  13. 1729895837
  14. 1729895843
  15. 1729895845
  16. 1729895849
  17. 1729895851
  18. 1729895854
  19. 1729895857
  20. 1729895859
  21. 1729895862
  22. 1729895865
  23. 1729895870
  24. 1729895873
  25. 1729895876
  26. 1729895878
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
286,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F48AH037920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G,good conditions, runs great,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=deS2ha3HPuxS8CGWHiePHXp6eybImtdS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr XLE 7-Passenger for sale in Hamilton, ON
2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr XLE 7-Passenger 204,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD 166,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD 213,000 KM $5,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic