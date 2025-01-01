Menu
2010 Honda Civic 4dr Man Sport,excellent conditions,low kilometres,gas saver, 2 previous owners, carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LdDajpXd5WUcNwJTvzaOX%2FurJ6mdIw7D&_gl=1*ffjrvd*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVDVz

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1E6XAH043950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda Civic 4dr Man Sport,excellent conditions,low kilometres,gas saver, 2 previous owners, carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LdDajpXd5WUcNwJTvzaOX%2FurJ6mdIw7D&_gl=1*ffjrvd*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVDVz

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

