2010 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-G

2010 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-G

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,585KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4871304
  • Stock #: 1210
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F49AH005073
Exterior Colour
Taffeta White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

** New Arrival 2010 Honda Civic LX, 140000km on 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine, in Good condition and comes certified for $6995+HST and Licensing**Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • All Season Front Tires
  • All Season Rear Tires
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

