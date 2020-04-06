2010 Honda Civic

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Power Outlet Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player Safety ABS Brakes

Child safety rear door locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Aux input

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Pass-Through Seat

A/C Front

Air Bag - Rear Side Head

All Season Front Tires

All Season Rear Tires

