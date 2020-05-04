Menu
2010 Honda Civic

LX-S

2010 Honda Civic

LX-S

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959819
  • Stock #: 1218
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F64AH021263
Exterior Colour
Pewter
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

** New Arrival 2010 Honda Civic LX-S, Alloys, Sunroof, Automatic with only 121000km, available for sale Certified for $7495+HST and Licensing**Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security
  • Security alarm system
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • Performance Front Tires
  • Performance Rear Tires
  Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

