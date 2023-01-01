$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda Ridgeline
DX
Location
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
123,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10065336
- Stock #: 101001
- VIN: 5FPYK1F49AB504067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,061 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1