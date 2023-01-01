Menu
2010 Honda Ridgeline

123,061 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2010 Honda Ridgeline

2010 Honda Ridgeline

DX

2010 Honda Ridgeline

DX

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065336
  • Stock #: 101001
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F49AB504067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,061 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda Ridgeline has clean carfax  comes with AWD leather interior back up camera HD wheels super clean no rust low low km must see looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

