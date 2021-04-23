2010 Hyundai Elantra...

$4,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6982316

6982316 Stock #: 1599

1599 VIN: KMHDU4BD3AU022920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 147,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror

