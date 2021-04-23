Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

147,800 KM

$4,495

$4,495

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$4,495

147,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6982316
  • Stock #: 1599
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD3AU022920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,800 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2010 Hyundai Elantra GL, Blue on Black cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, CD and more available for Sale Certified $4495+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-2311257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton, ON - L8E 2X3Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

