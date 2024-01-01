SOLD
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,061 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this newly added 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe !! No Accident / One Owner **
Comes with features like Sunroof, Heated seats, Bluetooth, Steering wheel audio controls, Cruise control, AM/FM Radio, CD player, Push button start, Power windows, Mirrors and locks, USB, Ipod and AUX ports, Alloy rims, Fog lights and more. With only 145,061 km for just $9,995.00 With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.
The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
