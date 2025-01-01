$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,160KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMSHDAG6AH411733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 945
- Mileage 167,160 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Motors
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.0 L 113,046 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima 193,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape 179,547 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Email Precision Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe