2010 Hyundai Tucson

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
GC Motors

289-700-2277

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354419
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC4AU019405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL,excellent conditions,good on gas, 2 previous owners,clean carfax, safety certification included in the asking price call 289 7002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=n9yEfqB%2fB9thJxeIYKNvAmrIun4QK1VI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

