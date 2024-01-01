Menu
Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport for sale in Hamilton, ON

2010 Jeep Liberty

221,060 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  11. 1723213700
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,060KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4PN2GK9AW138227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2010 Jeep Liberty