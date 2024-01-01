$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Jeep Liberty
Sport
2010 Jeep Liberty
Sport
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,060KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4PN2GK9AW138227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 221,060 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
2010 Jeep Liberty