Dealer: Zens Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
Eco Mode
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks 2010 Kia Soul

131,167 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2U *ACCIDENT FREE, SAFETY, HEATED SEATS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
131,167KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJT2A20A7187532

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,167 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
Eco Mode
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

2010 Kia Soul 2U *ACCIDENT FREE, SAFETY, HEATED SEATS*
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

