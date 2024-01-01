$7,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Soul
2U *ACCIDENT FREE, SAFETY, HEATED SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,167 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
Eco Mode
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
