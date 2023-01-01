Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

151,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10415346
  • VIN: JM1BL1HFXA1319139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX, excellent conditions , aftermarket screen ,Bluetooth plus,gas saver,low kilometres,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zP9daF5gAyv7B4WT7nqqcflvgY4a28yh

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
